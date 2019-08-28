Back-to-school: Saving on school supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Summer is winding down as parents and students scramble to get their last-minute school supplies.

Parents spend an estimated $122 on notebooks, pencils and other essentials, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation. That amount doesn’t include clothes and technology.

Smart shopper Trae Bodge has tips to help you save:

Get organized – make one big list to make it easier to track down deals.

Buy in bulk – Having a wholesale memberships can help with supply shopping: you can buy in bulk for an overall cheaper price.

Shop online – Websites may have online deals, and it will also save you time from leaving your house since supplies can just get dropped off at your home.