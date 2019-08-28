13-year-old boy gets 78 stitches after being slashed by 11-year-old boy in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 13-year-old boy was slashed in the face by an 11-year-old boy in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.

They had a dispute of some kind on MacDonough Street. near Marcy Avenue around 7:30 a.m., officials said. The victim was slashed in the left side of the face.

He ran into MS 258 around the corner for help, police said.

The teen got 78 stitches at Maimonides Medical Center. He’s since been released.

Police took the 11-year-old boy into custody. Charges have not yet been filed. His name will not be released because he’s a juvenile.