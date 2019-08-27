Worker trapped, others injured in collapse at Bronx construction site: FDNY

Posted 12:30 PM, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:29PM, August 27, 2019

BRONX — A construction worker was trapped when a building under construction collapsed in the Bronx Tuesday, an FDNY spokesperson said.

Calls first came in around 11:15 a.m. for the collapse at a construction site at 92 East 208th St., near Steuben Avenue, according to officials.

Five construction workers at the scene at the time of the incident have been hospitalized, two of which suffered serious injuries, an FDNY spokesperson said.

Crews are on the scene attempting to rescue a sixth worker who is trapped, officials said.

According to the FDNY, the second floor of the building collapsed onto the first floor.

 

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.