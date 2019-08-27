Woman stabs man in Union Square: police

UNION SQUARE — A woman is in police custody after allegedly stabbing a man during a dispute by a Union Square subway station early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to authorities, the 26-year-old woman got into a verbal dispute with a 27-year-old man around 4:30 a.m. by the steps down to the 14th Street-Union Square subway station, near Fourth Avenue, serving the L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5, and 6 train lines.

The argument escalated and the woman stabbed the man in the ribcage, police said.

The man was aided on the scene for a stab wound and was then transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Police said the woman was taken into custody but there are no arrests or charges at this time.

Twitter user @JLAAJ94 shared a video from the scene after the altercation.