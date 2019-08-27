× VIDEO: Car plows through crowd of people after fight in Denver; police looking for driver

DENVER — After a fight broke out over the weekend in Denver’s LoDo area, a car plowed into a crowd of people and the driver drove off. Denver police say they have identified a suspect but that person was not in custody.

In a disturbing video shared with Denver’s CBS4, the car appeared to hit two people. One went up onto the hood, flew up into the air and landed hard on the street. The other person was able to quickly get up and walk away after getting hit.

“It looks like he hit drive and he just took off and hit the two people and he went down Park Ave. and no police officers went after to chase him,” said Corey Dunham, who recorded the incident with his phone.

WARNING: The video below might disturb some viewers

Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas discussed the details of the investigation during a news conference on Monday afternoon. He said that police have identified a suspect but that the suspect is not in custody.

He also said the suspect may face vehicular assault charges but that would be up to the district attorney.

Police used the vehicle’s license plate and vehicle owner registration to track down the suspect. There were other people inside the car who may be witnesses to what happened.

Police said both people were taken to the hospital but no one was seriously hurt in the crime, which happened at the intersection of 20th Street and Market Street about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

In a separate video shared with CBS4, people are seen throwing things at the driver and trying to rip the door off that same car moments before the driver takes off. See that video below, but be warned there is strong language.

Police confirmed that there were people trying to get to those inside of the car before the driver drove into the crowd of people.

Thomas said the officers on the scene were among those who patrol the downtown area