Trending styles for back to school

#CoolForSchool...#SchoolStyle...#SchoolSavings. Macy's is the spot for back-to-school shopping for kids and adults of all ages. The retailer has curated looks in all price points. With the help of style expert Denise Caldwell, PIX11 got a look at some smart styles for kids to kick off the year. And for parents trying keep up with the times---kids are mad for plaid and love animal prints and sequined anything.

Shopping info for looks featured in PIX11 fashion show:

Look #1 on Jake (Ralph Lauren shirt - $45; Tommy Hilfiger jeans - $59.50; Nautica Boys jacket - $62; Adidas sneakers - $70; Under Armour backpack- $45)

Look #2 on Hazel (Pink Love2Design backpack - $40; Epic Threads rock n roll tshirt - $20; Epic Threads cheetah print jeans - $44; Juicy Couture sneaker -$27.99 )

Look #3 on Livia (Monteau blush dress – $48; Beautees dress - $68; Epic Threads jean jacket – $50; Brown Sugar sandals – $40; Blue Bioworld backpack - $40)

Look #4 on Shiane (Calvin Klein Dress - $69.50; White Puma sneakers - $80; Guess backpack - $88)

Look #5 on Kai (Black Adidas sneakers - $55; Univibe boys camo shirt - $18; Black Levi’s jeans - $48; Northface backpack- $99)

