Shots fired near Roosevelt school grounds; schools on lockout: LI authorities

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. — Two schools on Long Island are on lockout after shots were fired Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the vicinity of East Clinton Avenue and Denton Place around 9 a.m.

At least three shots were fired, Nassau police officials said.

Roosevelt middle and high schools are on lockout due to the incident, the Roosevelt Middle School said in their website.

Everyone is safe and secure, the school said.

Authorities are asking everyone to stay away from the surrounding areas.

No injuries have been reported.

It is not clear who was present at the time shots were fired, but the schools are not in session.