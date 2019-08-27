Several people arrested in sting operation in NJ; $1.1 million worth of drugs seized: authorities

NEWARK, N.J. — Several people were taken into custody in a sting operation in New Jersey where about $1.1 million worth of drugs were seized, officials announced Tuesday.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Newark authorities announced the arrest of 31 people in “Operation Short Storm.”

In the sting operation, alleged dealers delivered drugs to people throughout the Ironbound section of New Jersey, including Newark, Harrison, Kearny and parts of Monmouth County.

According to authorities those involved in the “very organized activity” designed the business to avoid law enforcement through non-descriptive vehicles.

About 23,000 grams of marijuana and two kilograms of cocaine worth about $1.1 million were confiscated by authorities.

Firearms, illegal pills and about $3,000 in currency were also seized from the operation.

In total, 47 people face charges, including conspiracy to distribute CDS, drugs and weapons charges. Thirty-one people are in custody and 16 people remain at large.

The source of the drugs remains part of an ongoing investigation.