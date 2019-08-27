Salsa dancers from around the world take over Manhattan

NEW YORK — The Goya Foods New York International Salsa Congress, the largest multi-day Latin music and dance festival, celebrates its 19th anniversary!

About 10,000 salsa dancers, from beginners to professionals, bring together people of all cultures, ages and backgrounds at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

The event features 60 multi-level dance workshops and boot camps, youth and adult performances by dance teams and couples, as well as free dance lessons and parties at T-Mobile Times Square.

The New York International Salsa Congress takes place from Thursday Aug. 29 through Sunday Sept. 1. For tickets and more information, click here.