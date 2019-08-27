Pro football player and coach, rape survivor Collette Smith talks reaching NFL, ‘tackling’ glass ceiling

NEW YORK — Collette Smith was sitting on the couch — beer in one hand, cigarette in the other — when she saw an ad to try out for a women’s professional football team. It’d be the moment that changed her life.

Smith changed her lifestyle, tried out for the team, and became a pro football player at 42 years old.

But it wouldn’t be the only time she’d ‘tackle’ the glass ceiling. She’d later become the first female African American coach in the NFL, joining the New York Jets organization, of which she was a lifelong fan.

Smith joins ‘Girl Talk’ with PIX11’s Katie Corrado to talk about her incredible story, and the work she now devotes her life to: teaching women to believe in themselves — something that, as a five time rape survivor, she says she had to teach herself to do, too.