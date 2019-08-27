Panel recommends getting rid of gifted programs in NYC schools

The School Diversity Advisory Group -- a committee convened by Mayor Bill De Blasio to try and change the segregated nature of the city's public schools, has released a report that would end the city's gifted and talented programs, among other major changes.
They would affect all of the 1.1 million students in the country's largest public school system.
Among the proposed changes:
- Ending admissions to school programs based on a single test, or lateness, or attendance
- Replacing "Gifted & Talented" programs with what's called "Enrichment Models" — a way that the panel says still identifies bright students but de-emphasizes testing
- Stopping or reducing the screening of students to get into middle and high schools
- Redraw the borders of the 32 school district lines within the city
You can read the entire report here.