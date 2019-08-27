Missing cat reunited with family after 11 years thanks to committed shelter staffer

Posted 1:57 PM, August 27, 2019, by

DUTCHESS COUNTY — It took Carol O’Connell three years to get close enough to a stray cat that frequently stopped by her home. But when she did, she discovered an incredibly story.

O’Connell, a staff member at the Dutchess County SPCA, used a scanner from the shelter to discover the stray cat was microchipped. With the information from the chip, the shelter was able to locate the owner, who had been missing for 11 years.

Tiger, the cat who’d gone missing 11 years earlier, was reunited with his cat-mon Maggie after his check-up with DCSPCA clinic director Dr. Alberta Crum.

The clinic said Tiger was in “remarkably good shape for having been on the streets that long,” and is back with his family for the first time since he was three-years-old.

Photo Gallery

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.