Missing cat reunited with family after 11 years thanks to committed shelter staffer

DUTCHESS COUNTY — It took Carol O’Connell three years to get close enough to a stray cat that frequently stopped by her home. But when she did, she discovered an incredibly story.

O’Connell, a staff member at the Dutchess County SPCA, used a scanner from the shelter to discover the stray cat was microchipped. With the information from the chip, the shelter was able to locate the owner, who had been missing for 11 years.

Tiger, the cat who’d gone missing 11 years earlier, was reunited with his cat-mon Maggie after his check-up with DCSPCA clinic director Dr. Alberta Crum.

The clinic said Tiger was in “remarkably good shape for having been on the streets that long,” and is back with his family for the first time since he was three-years-old.