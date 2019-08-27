Man walks into Bronx mosque, asks for help committing attack on police station: authorities

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — Police are looking for a man that’s accused of walking into a mosque in the Bronx on Sunday and asking the imam for help in executing an attack on a police precinct. according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the unidentified man entered the Bronx Muslim Center on Rhinelander Avenue, in the Parkchester section of the Bronx, around 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the man approached the mosque’s imam and requested assistance from the imam in committing an act of terror against a police precinct.

The man was ordered to leave the mosque, at which time he complied and left in an unknown direction without incident, authorities said.

Police have released the above surveillance image of a man wanted in connection to the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).