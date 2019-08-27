Man stabbed in the stomach during dispute at Midtown subway station: police

MANHATTAN — A man was stabbed during a dispute on a train in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A man in his 30s was onboard a downtown No. 4 train along Grand Central-42 St when he got into a verbal dispute with two people, police said.

He was then stabbed with an unknown object in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center for his injury.

The alleged attackers fled the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.