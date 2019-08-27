LaGuardia Terminal B wins sustainability award as construction continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new LaGuardia is being built as thousands of travelers come and go every day.

A new concourse and parking garage opened this year. Traffic configurations into and out of the airport have changed as the new facilities are built.

PIX11 News asked The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and Skanska, the main partner, for a look at the work. They announced that the project has received a major award.

The Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI) awarded the Terminal B development project the “Envision Platinum Certification,” the highest level of recognition.

It recognizes outstanding infrastructure projects for sustainability and resiliency. It includes a project’s plans to reduce emissions, recycle materials, minimize construction impacts, improve mobility and use renewable energy.

21,604 tons of old concrete was crushed and reused from the old parking garage.

Skanska reports that 99.92% of debris removed and recycled, including in some of the other facilities.

“This recognition reflects the passion and commitment of the Port Authority and the entire team to deliver an instant landmark and an intelligent investment,” said Beth Heider, Skanska USA Chief Sustainability Officer.

"As the first transportation agency to embrace the Paris Climate Agreement, the Port Authority is committed to best practices in reducing its carbon footprint at the brand new LaGuardia Airport as well as our other facilities. Sustainable design and construction are critically important in our work to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gases,” said Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority.

Another new concourse will open in the fall. A major milestone will happen in the spring of 2020 when the new Terminal B opens. That will also include most of the major new roadways and access points.

The old terminal will be torn down which will create more airfield space. That will allow for better air travel.

An environmental review is in process for an air train to connect LaGuardia to public transit at Willets Point.