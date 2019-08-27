Keeping the family organized this school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With children headed back to school, household organization is key to keeping things running smoothly. Limor Suss, lifestyle expert and mother of two, knows just how to help families stay on top activities, homework, appointments, meetings, grocery and to-do-lists, and so much more. Here are just a few ideas to put everyone in an organized state of mind.

Color code calendars for each member in the household

Use a corkboard/bulletin board to post annoucements, keep importants, permission slips, papers to sign

Stock up on school-safe snacks

Organize pantry and refrigerator

Set up a homework bin that has all the back-to-school supplies with ruler, pencils, pens, etc.

Set up junk bins for everyone in the family for keys, mail, sunglasses,

Limor's shopping list:

Crayola Take Note!

MadeGood

Raisins

Sunbutter - sunflower butter

Bubly minis - flavored sparkling water

Organization Bins from Marshall’s

Calendar from Michael's

Cork board and chalkboard from Staples