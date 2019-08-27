Heartwarming: Homeless child gives new backpack away to person sleeping on sidewalk

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A homeless child was one of more than 400 to receive a free backpack before the start of the school year, but that child quickly gave it to someone else: a person asleep on the sidewalk.

The child was at the 8th Annual Hearts of Gold Back to School Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 17. Allison Hayden, a spokeswoman for the non-profit, was on her way to her car after the event when she spotted the backpack.

“The red backpack on the newspaper dispenser turned sideways for ‘Manhattan Family’ was one of the backpacks we had just given away to the children,” she said in an email. “I had to circle back to confirm what I was seeing. I felt guilty snapping this photo but it was too powerful not to share.”

There was a note with the backpack.

“I kept the school supplies because I need those but I thought you could use this backpack so I wanted you to have it. I can use my old one,” the note reads.