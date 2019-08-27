Frontier Airlines is landing in Newark and is celebrating with $15 fares

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — Frontier Airlines is touching down at Newark Airport, and to celebrate the discount airline is offering a flash sale for one-way fares.

Beginning in November, Frontier will offer flights to Las Vegas, Orlando, Miami and San Juan. In December, the service expands to Palm Beach, Phoenix and Atlanta. By spring of next year, the airline will add an additional eight routes, including to Cancun and Punta Cuna.

The airline said it chose the domestic locations based on the most popular flight paths Tri-State residents purchased over the past few years.

Frontier is landing in Newark the same month that rival low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines is departing. To capitalize on its arrival, Frontier will be offering $15 one-way fares. But if you’re interested, book before the deal expires at 11:59 P.M. EST on Aug. 28.

As an additional perk, if you join the company’s Discount Den loyalty club, on certain days children fly free when accompanied by an adult.