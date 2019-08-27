Female and male DNA found in 2017 murder of Queens woman on island of Jamaica

NEW YORK — The mother of aspiring actress, Desiree Gibbon—who was only 26 when she was brutally slain in Jamaica, West Indies in 2017—revealed the extent of her daughter’s lethal injuries during an appearance on the Mary Murphy Files Monday night.

“They actually severed her spine, so she was essentially decapitated,” Andrea Gibbon told PIX11. “They cut right through her.”

Andrea Gibbon said after more than a year of asking for the pathology report, she finally received new details about certain evidence in her daughter’s murder case.

“They finally informed me they did find DNA on Desiree. One was male and one was female,” the mother told PIX11.

Desiree Gibbon grew up in Queens Village, where she attended Catholic grade school and high school.

She had spent summers with her grandmother and other relatives at a family hotel near Montego Bay in Jamaica.

Gibbon’s good friend, Valerie Jourdan, tearfully recounted talking to Desiree Gibbon everyday during the victim’s October/November visit to Jamaica in 2017.

“Everyday she was down there,” Jourdan said. “Three times a day, when she was down there, we talked. I can’t understand who would do this to her.”

Andrea Gibbon said she’s received information that a man had shown interest in her daughter at a nightclub, but she had politely declined involvement. After that, she was seen chatting with another group of men and women.

“Whatever happened to Desiree, it was personal,” the mother said. “It was a planned out, calculated murder.”

“From what I was told, he just took revenge on her. Set her up. Lured her from the hotel.”

Desiree Gibbon left her hotel room at the family hotel at 11:27 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2017. Surveillance footage shows her leaving the premises wearing a casual t-shirt, shorts and flip-flops. She only had her room key with her.

Her battered body was discovered a couple of days later in heavy brush off the side of a road in St. James Parish, about 20 minutes from the hotel.

“It’s an investigation they tried to sweep under the rug,” Andrea Gibbon said.

“They don’t want to hurt their tourism.”

The mother said she’s been told a man was tested for DNA comparison, but the results were negative. A couple of women were tested, too. Andrea Gibbon said she doesn’t trust the information she’s been given and wishes the FBI could get involved.

“I’ve been told until the Jamaican authorities request help from the United States, the United States cannot go into the country and assist.”

Andrea Gibbon said she hopes to start a legislative campaign called Desi’s Law, which would allow U.S. Law Enforcement to get involved in cases where Americans are killed on the islands.

Gibbon has now started a GoFundMe effort to hire a prominent private investigator, TJ Ward, who worked on the Natalee Holloway case in Aruba.

Ward needs $25,000 to travel to Jamaica to get the investigation started.

The mother noted that a CrimeStoppers show in Jamaica tried to get new information.

“There was a reward offered, and no one came forward,” she said.

“They’re scared to talk. They’re scared to say anything.”