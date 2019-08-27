Dorian could reach Florida by the end of this weekend as hurricane

A well-known forecast model is predicting Tropical Storm Dorian will pack hurricane-force winds when it reaches the Florida Peninsula.

Recent runs of the European model, operated by the European Center for Medium Range Forecasting, have been trending a stronger storm over the past 48 hours.

The model has constantly brought the center of the storm to the eastern coast of Florida, somewhere between Jacksonville and West Palm Beach.

Right now, Dorian is approaching several Caribbean islands.

The tropical storm is expected to be near a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Wednesday and Thursday, according to CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

But it could impact more than just the Caribbean: By the end of the week, what’s left of Dorian is expected to move toward the Bahamas and southeastern parts of the mainland US.

A word of warning, though: “It is still way too early to forecast impacts,” Hennen said about Florida.