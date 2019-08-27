Dealing with back-to-school stress and anxiety

NEW YORK — Getting back to into the swing of things for school could leave some kids anxious and their parents too.

Whether they're first-timers, going to a new school, or taking more competitive classes, school days can lead to a lot of stress for students and parents alike.

Throw in the schoolwork, homework, exams, and socializing — it can take a toll on them.

Dr. Jeff Gardere offers advice for children and parents on dealing with the stress and anxiety associated with the back-to-school season.

