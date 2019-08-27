Dad gets 3-9 years in Lower East Side Death of 8-month-old son

NEW YORK – A dad faces up to nine years in prison in connection with his 8-month-old son’s death on the Lower East Side.

Claude Tinnin, a Bronx man, pleased guilty to manslaughter in the second degree and aggravated criminal contempt, a spokesperson  for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Tinnin was promised a sentence of 3-to-9 years in prison.

August Tinnin was found unconscious and unresponsive on March 22, 2018 in a New York City Housing Authority complex. He was rushed to a hospital and died the next day.

Police charged the boy’s father with aggravated assault and violating an order of protection.

Tinnin will be back in court on Sept. 10.

