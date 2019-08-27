Alleged gang members charged in long-term drug, firearm investigation in Queens

QUEENS — Alleged members of a reputed Queens gang were arrested for selling drugs and firearms.

Following a two-year investigation, about 10 illegal firearms and more than one kilo of cocaine were recovered in the sting operation, officials said.

Communal guns were allegedly shared among gang members to use in shootings, authorities said.

Several others face charges in connection to an attempted murder of a rival gang member.

“This long-term investigation illustrates the NYPD’s commitment to precision policing and our mission to making the city even safer. The NYPD and the Queens District Attorney’s Office will never tolerate drugs, guns and violence in our communities. I want to thank the acting Queens DA and the investigators who worked on this case,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Thirteen people have been taken into custody, authorities said. Two others are being sought.

Dwayne Bratton, 19, Jerrel Henderson, 18, and Hanif Campbell, 21, who police identified as the main HNY suspects, face charges in a seven-count indictment with plotting to kill a rival gang member in the Baisley Park Houses in May 2018.

In another indictment, Wallace Stevenson, 57, and Darron Swinnie, 27, are accused of being father-and-son drug dealers who distributed cocaine throughout the Hollis area. They allegedly sold more than 200 grams of cocaine.

The following are in custody or being sought in connection to the HNY investigation.

ALEN ANDERSON, 19, of Queens, was arraigned on three indictments charging him with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third- and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and other crimes.

DWAYNE BRATTON, 19, of Queens, was arraigned on two separate indictments charging him with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief and other crimes.

HANIF CAMPBELL, 21, of Queens, was arraigned on a seven-count indictment charging him with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.

DONALD GUNTHER, 26, of Queens, was arraigned on a four-count indictment charging him with first-degree tampering with a witness and second-degree assault.

CUBA HANFORD, 19, of Queens, was arraigned on a four-count indictment charging him with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree tampering with a witness and second-degree assault

JERREL HENDERSON, 18, of Queens, was arraigned on a seven-count indictment charging him with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.

MYLES HENDRICKS, 20, of Queens, was arraigned on a seven-count indictment charging him with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.

JAHRED HENRY, 20, of Queens, was arraigned on two indictments charging him with second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and other crimes.

TAHJAY PALMER, 19, of Queens, was arraigned on two indictments charging him with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief and other crimes.

KHORAN SIMMONS, 17, of Queens, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with second- and third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

WALLACE STEVENSON, 57, of Queens, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with first- and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

DARRON SWINNIE, 27, of Queens. The defendant was arraigned on an indictment charging him with first- and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.