EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A 2-year-old child fell down the trash compactor of an East Harlem building on Tuesday night, officials said.

He was found in the basement, police said. The child fell down the trash compactor of a building on 102nd Street near 2nd Avenue around 7:40 p.m.

Official said the boy suffered minor injuries.

It’s not yet clear how the child ended up in the trash compactor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.