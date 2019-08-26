VMAs 2019: See the complete list of winners

MTV’s 2019 Video Music Awards, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, are Monday night. Going into the ceremony, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande tied for the most nominations with 10 each. But who actually won in each category? The full list of winners and nominees is as follows, which will be updated as each category is announced.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“a lot,” 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“thank u, next,” Ariana Grande
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
SONG OF THE YEAR
“In My Feelings,” Drake
“thank u, next,” Ariana Grande
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BEST COLLABORATION
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“ME!,” Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
“I Don’t Care,” Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“Boy With Luv,” BTS ft. Halsey
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish *WINNER
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
BEST POP
“Easier,” 5 Seconds of Summer
“Please Me,” Cardi B & Bruno Mars
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“Talk,” Khalid
“thank u, next,” Ariana Grande
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
BEST HIP HOP
“Rule the World,” 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande
“a lot,” 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
“Money,” Cardi B *WINNER
“Higher,” DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
“SICKO MODE,” Travis Scott ft. Drake
BEST R&B
“Make It Better,” Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson
“Feels Like Summer,” Childish Gambino
“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller
“Raise A Man,” Alicia Keys
“Trip,” Ella Mai
“Waves,” Normani ft. 6lack
BEST K-POP
“Boy With Luv,” BTS ft. Halsey *WINNER
“Kill This Love,” BLACKPINK
“Who Do You Love,” Monsta X ft. French Montana
“Cat & Dog,” TOMORROW X TOGETHER
“Regular,” NCT 127
“Tempo,” EXO
BEST LATIN
“Secreto,” Anuel AA, Karol G
“MIA,” Bad Bunny ft. Drake
“I Can’t Get Enough,” benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin
“Con Calma,” Daddy Yankee ft. Snow
“Mala Mía,” Maluma
“Con Altura,” ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho *WINNER
BEST DANCE
“Call You Mine,” The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha *WINNER
“Solo,” Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato
“Taki Taki,” DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
“Say My Name,” David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin
“Happier,” Marshmello & Bastille
“Electricity,” Silk City & Dua Lipa
BEST ROCK
“Love It If We Made It,” The 1975
“Bishops Knife Trick,” Fall Out Boy
“Natural,” Imagine Dragons
“Low,” Lenny Kravitz
“High Hopes,” Panic! At The Disco
“My Blood,” twenty one pilots
VIDEO FOR GOOD
“Nightmare,” Halsey
“Land of the Free,” The Killers
“Runaway Train,” Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant
“Preach,” John Legend
“Earth,” Lil Dicky
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift *WINNER
BEST DIRECTION
“Bad Guy,” Dave Meyers
“Cellophane,” Andrew Thomas Huang
“thank you, next,” Hannah Lux Davis
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Calmatic
“No New Friends,” Dano Cerny
“You Need to Calm Down,” Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
“when the party’s over,” Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
“Cellophane,” Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
“God is a Woman,” Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
“Just Us,” Sergii Mashevskyi
“No New Friends,” Ethan Chancer
“ME!,” Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
BEST EDITING
“Tints,” Elias Talbot
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Calmatic
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
“Almeda,” Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
“You Need to Calm Down,” Jarrett Fijal
BEST ART DIRECTION
“Boy With Luv,” JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
“7 Rings,” John Richoux
“Old Town Road (Remix),” Itaru Dela Vegas
“Señorita,” Tatiana Van Sauter
“You Need to Calm Down,” Brittany Porter
“I Love It,” Tino Schaedler
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
“Cellophane,” Kelly Yvonne
“Con Altura,” Charm La’Donna
“No New Friends,” Ryan Heffington
“Señorita,” Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
“Almeda,” Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
“Boy With Luv,” Rie Hata
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Tints,” Elias Talbot
“hostage,” Pau Castejon
“thank you, next,” Christopher Probst
“Señorita,” Scott Cunningham
“Almeda,” Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
“ME!,” Starr WhitesidesAlertMe