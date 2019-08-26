Video shows moment armed robbers pulled out guns at Manhattan jewelry store: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Video released Monday shows the moment armed robbers pulled out their weapons during a Manhattan jewelry store heist in which the thieves allegedly made off with more than $4 million in jewels.

The robbery took place at Avianne & Co Jewelers on West 47th Street between Sixth and Fifth avenues Sunday just after noon, police said.

Three armed robbers posed as customers in order to pull off the daytime heist, according to police.

Newly released surveillance footage, seen in the video above, shows a man sitting and acting casually as he talked to an employee, before pulling a gun out from underneath a table.

The man is then seen having the employee sit on the floor, as a second armed man entered the room.

The robbers zip tied and duct taped four employees during the ordeal, police said.

No one was seriously injured, police added.

A friend of one of the employees who was tied up said the trio got away with more than $4 million in jewels, but police would not confirm how much was taken.

The robbers fled eastbound on West 47th Street, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

