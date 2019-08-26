Two men fatally shot in car in Queens hours after similar shooting nearby

ROSEDALE, Queens — Two men in a car parked on a Rosedale street were fatally shot on Monday night.

The shooting comes hours after a man in a car was gunned down in Laurelton, less than three miles away.

Police have not yet identified the victims killed in Rosedale. The NYPD was called to 255th Street near 149th Drive around 9:25 p.m. It’s a residential street.

A description has not yet been released of the shooter.

The 21-year-old man killed in Laurelton was found with gunshot wounds to the chest and buttocks near Springfield Boulevard and 140th Avenue just before 4 p.m., officials said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).