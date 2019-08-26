Shooter with rifle opens fire at NJ bus stop

OLD BRIDGE, NJ — A rifle-wielding shooter opened fire at the Old Bridge Park and Ride on Monday afternoon, officials said.

There were four people waiting at the bus shelter at the time, an NJ Transit spokeswoman said.

The shooter was seen running toward a nearby housing complex with the rifle, officials said. AIR11 footage shows police at the house and at the bus stop.

Witnesses said he wore a brown mask, grey sweatshirt, black sweat pants and a green bandana.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.