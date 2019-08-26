Prostitute arrested in connection to deaths of 3 men, apparently including Cipriani chef: officials

QUEENS — A prostitute has been arrested on drug charges in connection to the deaths of three men all found dead in Queens hotels, officials with the United States Department of Justice said Monday. One of the men is believed to be a well-known chef whose body was located after a days-long search for the missing man.

Angelina Barini is expected to appear in federal court on Monday on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one or more substances containing fentanyl, officials said.

Barini has been linked to the deaths of three men in Queens, officials said. The men were found dead on July 4 at the Airway Inn at LaGuardia, July 11 at the Crown Motor Inn in Woodside and Aug. 21 at the Kamway Lodge in Elmhurst.

The victims are identified as John Doe 1, 2 and 3 in the criminal complaint, and Andrea Zamperoni, a chef at Grand Central Terminal’s Cipriani Dolci, is not named. Several details in the complaint involving John Doe 3 do, however, match the case involving Zamperoni — including his age, the dates he disappeared and was found dead, and location where his body was found.

The medical examiner said Monday Zamperoni’s cause of death has not been determined.

