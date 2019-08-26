Presenters spotlight immigration at MTV VMAs

J Balvin and Rosalia have noted how important it was to perform on the MTV VMAs singing in Spanish as others during the ceremony commented on immigration in the United States.

Colombian musician J Balvin poses with an award in the press room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

The two won for best Latin music video for “Con Altura” and noted that they would later be performing on the broadcast in Spanish.

“I’m super proud to be a Latino right now,” J Balvin said.

Rapper French Montana said that as an immigrant, he felt like immigrants “make this country.”

“I feel like I want to be the voice,” Montana said.

Actress and presenter Alison Brie added that the way immigrants were treated in this country was “unconstitutional and frankly disgusting.”

 

