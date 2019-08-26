Newark prepares for MTV VMAs: Street closures, downtown gridlock expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the first time ever, MTV's Video Music Awards will take place in New Jersey, with the set for Monday night at Newark's Prudential Center.

The show kicks off at 8 p.m. but commuters can expect packed trains, road closures and heavy traffic around downtown Newark in the hours leading up to, and after, the event.

“We’d like the downtown businesses treat this like a major blizzard – except we know it’s coming a few days in advance,” Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said last Thursday.

"It would be a mistake to underestimate the impact the VMA Awards are going to have on the downtown and the main roads in and out of the city."

Those traveling in the area are advised to allow extra travel time and plan alternate routes.

LIST OF STREET CLOSURES:

Monday, August 26th, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

• Mulberry Street, from Lafayette Street to Market Street

• Franklin Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Extended Street Closure)

• Mulberry Street, from Raymond Boulevard and Green Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

• Market Street between Washington Street and McCarter Highway

• Edison Place between Broad Street and McCarter Highway

LANE CLOSURES:

Monday, August 26th, from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

• Bus lane and northbound lane of traffic on Broad Street, from Green Street to Market Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

• Westbound lane of traffic on Lafayette Street, from McCarter Highway to Broad Street

The annual awards show will feature performances from Norman, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and more.

This year's coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award will be given to Missy Elliott, who's also expected to perform at the show.

Comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco is set to host the show.