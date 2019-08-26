Newark gets $120 million bond to speed up lead pipe replacement amid water crisis

NEWARK, N.J. — As a water crisis continues in Newark due to high lead levels in some of the city’s tap water, county officials announced Monday that a new deal has been reached that grants the city $120 million to ramp up the replacement of lead piping across the area.

Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. announced the deal saying it will allow the city to accelerate the lead pipe replacement program Newark has already started, reducing the projected completion time from upwards of 10 years to 24 to 34 months.

The program has already changed over the pipelines for over 700 properties, according to DiVincenzo, but said there are about 18,000 properties that need the new pipes.

“I want this long-term solution to happen sooner rather than later,” the county executive said.

DiVincenzo said he had been meeting with Newark Mayor Ras Baraka over the past week to work out the details of the partnership between the city and the Essex County Improvement Authority.

The officials said the city earned a triple-rate bond for the first time, noting that this type of assistance would not have been possible five, 10 or 15 years ago.

“This challenge was too important to ignore,” DiVincenzo said.

Baraka spoke and thanked all involved for working together on the plan, noting that it would come at no cost to Newark homeowners.

“Replacing the lead service lines is the only way to address this issue,” Baraka said while addressing the ongoing water crisis in his city.