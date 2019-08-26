Moves, and moving words, from Missy Elliott at VMAs

Missy Elliott has proven why she was one of the best and innovative rappers of all time with an incredible medley of her most famous songs and music video looks from the black puffy bag dress for “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” to camouflage for “Get Ur Freak On.”

The Grammy-winning rapper who made a triumphant return to the VMAs for the first time since 2003, was backed up by a talented group of dancers for songs like “Work It,” and “Pass That Dutch” and “Lose Control.”

Holding her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, she said she would try to hold back the tears, but the award meant so much to her.

She thanked Janet Jackson, who she named as an inspiration for her music videos along with Madonna and Busta Rhymes, and said she missed singer Aaliyah, who died 18 years ago in a plane crash.

She dedicated the award to the dance community as her dancers erupted behind her, saying, “Ya’ll are the icing on the cake, ya’ll are the beat to the heart.”