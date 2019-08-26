Man stabs woman multiple times, attempts to sexually assault her in Bronx park: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Police are looking for a man they say attacked a woman in a Bronx park early Sunday, stabbing her multiple times and trying to sexually assault her.

The attack happened Sunday around 3:30 a.m. in Shoelace Park, near East 226th Street and Bronx Blvd. in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, police said.

Authorities said the man stabbed the 29-year-old woman multiple times in her left side and attempted to sexually assault her, before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to an area hospital where she was being treated, officials said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance footage of a man wanted in connection with the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).