Man says he was assaulted outside bar for wearing ‘MAGA’ hat; two people arrested

Portland, OR (KPTV) — Portland police say a man and woman were arrested early Saturday morning for assault, and the man who was attack says it’s all because of his “Make America Great Again” hat.

At around 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the report of a disturbance at the Growler’s Taproom, located in the 3300 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.

At the scene, officers located Luke Lenzner with injuries to his face.

Lenzner told FOX 12 that he and his wife were on a date night. He said right when they got there, they were attacked outside the patio by people upset about the hat.

“I got mobbed by everybody that was in that bar outside. People came from the inside out – just circled me and my wife,” said Lenzner.

Security camera footage provided by the bar shows the couple did try and make their way in, but it doesn’t appear to be very busy. In fact, bar staff say they were already done serving for the night and that they told the couple they were closing.

Lenzner attests that things escalated between people outside the bar. That’s when police say 22-year-old Leopold A. Hauser and 23-year-old Adebisi A. Okuneye assaulted Lenzner and his wife.

“Surrounding me, like literally surrounding me, pushing me. I’m just trying to get through, trying to stop the person from hitting me, from taking my hat, and then I get sucker punched,” Lenzner told FOX 12.

Hauser and Okuneye had left before police arrived, but Lenzner was able to give them a license plate number.

The suspects were arrested a few blocks away.

Both Hauser and Okuneye were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of third-degree assault. They are expected to be arraigned Monday.

Witnesses, including the bartender, say Lenzner was the one who started it. In security footage, he can be seen pointing to his hat and saying something as he left, and witnesses say that’s what started it all.

Police say Lenzner never involved himself physically in the altercation.