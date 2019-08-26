Man in car gunned down in Queens

LAURELTON, Queens — A 21-year-old man was repeatedly shot as he sat in a vehicle in Queens, police said.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds to the chest and buttocks near Springfield Boulevard and 140th Avenue just before 4 p.m., officials said. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name or a description of the shooter.

