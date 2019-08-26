Inclusion Day at Citi Field is a first of its kind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — It was the first of its kind at Citi Field: a pre-game carnival that celebrated children and adults of all abilities.

The heart-warming day was filled with smiles, high-fives and, of course, lots of cheering for the Mets.

This is the first ever Inclusion Day hosted by So Fun City. Josh Seiden, the chief fun officer at So Fun City, says no matter your needs or abilities, they are here to help all have fun.

“We put together a carnival that celebrates everyone's uniqueness. There are games, there's face painting and everything is modified to support everyone's needs," he said.

Kids camps and special needs programs, including some of those from Adapt Community Network, filled the concourse for a day of fun.

Ray Seidman, who has been with Adapt for over 41 years, says these field trips are a blast for his group, but also serve an important role for the larger community.

“They interact with people to show that they are as independent as the other people are," he said.

So Fun City provide services year-round to schools and camps. Their goal: to strengthen friendships and build an inclusive community.