Improvement plans promised for Broadway Junction

Thousands of riders visit Broadway Junction every day and they'll tell you about improvements they would like to see at the transit hub.

The station complex doesn't have an elevator. Lighting and street design are also concerns.

5 subway lines and 6 bus routes serve the area in Bushwick, Brooklyn on the border of Bed-Stay.

More than 90,000 daily riders use the junction as a transfer point.

Neighborhood leaders are looking for a way to bring economic development to the area.

At a rally on Monday morning, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and NYC Councilmember Rafael Espinal met with riders to demand that the MTA address issues at the station.

MTA Spokesman Tim Minton agreed with the borough president and council member.

"The Broadway Junction station needs to be fully accessible for all riders and generally upgraded to reflect its importance as a critical transit hub," he wrote in a statement.

"The MTA is committed to improving accessibility systemwide and to a better station experience at that location," he wrote.

The MTA promised to "update the entire complex with full ADA accessibility," according to the statement.

The agency's goal is to add more elevators and riders would not be more than two stops from an accessible station. The next capital plan is being drafted and it will be discussed in the coming weeks.

The NYC Economic Development Corporation helped draft a plan for retail and commercial space with neighbors and leaders in the surrounding areas.