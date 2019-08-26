HUD regional director visits NYCHA in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — Housing and Urban Development Regional Director toured public housing facilities in Brooklyn on Monday.

She was joined by New York State Assemblyman Feliz Ortiz at the Red Hook Houses. Just a few months ago, Patton stayed four weeks at New York City Housing Authority facilities.

"Change is not going to happen overnight, but change is definitely going to happen," she said.

The Red Hook Houses is the largest NYCHA development in Brooklyn. Dolores walker and Valarie hill have lived here for decades and say the problems run deep.

“We want things fixed because the housing developments are failing down deep,” said Walker.

They, like so many families here, have concerns about their elevators, mold in their bathrooms and the abatement of lead.

NYCHA Chief Communications Officer Barbara Brancaccio says, “NYCHA is committed to working with our federal partners to provide substantive improvements for residents at Red Hook Houses and at developments throughout the city. Chair Russ has met with HUD Regional Administrator Patton, they toured a development together, and he looks forward to their continued collaboration. The Chair is taking a top to bottom look at all NYCHA properties to address the challenges our residents face and usher in real change.”