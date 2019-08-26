Demonstrators protesting Newark water crisis attempt to mar MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK — A group of protesters attempted to rush barricades outside the prudential center Monday, just as the MTV Video Music Awards were getting underway.

The protesters who were mostly comprised of Newark residents, were lashing out at the city for hosting the award show in wake of the ongoing water crisis.

Responding police officers were quick to contain the demonstrators who marched down Edison Place nearly making it to Mulberry Street, just a block away from red carpet arrivals.

Protesters were pushed back a block and were allowed to continue their demonstration in a nearby courtyard.

More than 350 police officers are currently on the ground, working the VMAs. It’s the largest event to hit the city of Newark since President Bill Clinton and Pope John Paul II paid a visit to the city in 1995.