CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan — A cyclist was seriously injured in a collision Monday afternoon with a pedestrian in Central Park, officials said.

The 43-year-old cyclist flipped over and ended up on the side of the road around 4:30 p.m., police sources said. He was not wearing a helmet and hit his head.

The 77-year-old pedestrian was also injured.

Both victims were taken to Weill Cornell Medicine for treatment.