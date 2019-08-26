Back to school: The best apps for students heading back to class

NEW YORK — The end of summer means it’s time to head back to school, but students can download these apps will make that transition a little easier.

Jump Numbers

Hone those math skills with Jump Numbers, a game that helps little ones practice multiplication by counting to help save cute creatures called Snortles. It’s a ton of fun and they’ll forget they’re even learning. The app costs 3$ in the App Store.

TED-Ed Student Talks

You know TED Talks, but TED-Ed Student Talks teach lessons on everything, from literature to science. The free-to-watch videos are animated and encourage viewers with additional resources, like quizzes on what you just watched.

La La Lunch Box

Packing lunches can get tedious, but that’s where La La Lunch Box comes in. Set up your kids with a customized creature, that represents their lunch box, and they can add things like fruits, veggies, snacks, protein and more, to ensure a fun and balanced meal. When they’re finished planning the meals, everything shows up in a grocery list.

StudyBlue

The StudyBlue app features crowdsourced flash cards on just about any subject you can think of. Many of them are specific to classes at schools nationwide. After a study lesson, take a pop quiz to help you prep for tests. You can also search for answers to questions that show up in study materials.

