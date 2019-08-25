Video: Group shove man in trunk, pistol-whip him in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — Video shows a group shove a man in a trunk and beat him.

The 25-year-old victim was at the corner of 16th Street and 3rd Avenue early Saturday when four men approached him, police said. They shoved him in a car trunk and repeatedly pistol-whipped him in the head.

The group took the man's vehicle, $6,000 and the victim's phone and watch, officials said. They fled in another vehicle.

Police have asked for help identifying the attackers.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

