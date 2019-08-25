Navy vet walks 2,800 miles for veteran suicide awareness

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — A Marist College professor has finished a cross-country walk to raise awareness about suicide and homelessness among veterans.

Tommy Zurhellen is an associate professor of English and is a Navy veteran. He finished his roughly 2,800-mile trek Friday afternoon on the college’s campus in Poughkeepsie.

Zurhellen started his trip in April in Portland, Oregon. He walked 22 miles per day.

The project has raised almost $42,000 to support Hudson River Housing’s Liberty Station program for veterans, as well as the Vet 2 Vet Peer Mentoring program.

