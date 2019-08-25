Man fatally shot in the head in Queens

ELMHURST, Queens — A man believed to be in his 20s was gunned down in Queens on Sunday.
The unidentified victim was found near Kneeland Avenue and Manilla Street with a gunshot wound to the head around 5 p.m., officials said.
No arrests have been made.
Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.
