Man fatally shot at Bronx baptism of relative

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A man was killed by a gunshot wound to the back at a relative’s baptism in the Bronx early on Sunday, police said.

Edgar Perez, 46, is either the father or grandfather of the child being baptized, an NYPD spokesman said.

He was shot at Church of the Holy Nativity near Rochambeau Avenue and Bainbridge Avenue around 3:20 a.m., officials said. Perez was rushed to Montefiore Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The shooter had a dispute with someone else at the baptism, an NYPD spokesman said. No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).