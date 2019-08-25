8-year-old boy with autism missing in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — An 8-year-old boy with autism is missing in Newark.

Donnell Carroll, 8, was reported missing in Newark. (Newark Public Safety Director)

Donnell Carroll was reported missing from the 400 block of South 19th Street, officials said.

He’s 4 feet, 3 inches tall. Carroll weighs 5 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Carroll was last seen wearing a white tank top, black basketball shorts and white and navy-blue Retro 9 Jordan sneakers.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Donnell Carroll to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: http://www.newarkpd.org or through the Newark Police Division Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play.

