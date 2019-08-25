8-year-old boy with autism missing in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — An 8-year-old boy with autism is missing in Newark.

Donnell Carroll was reported missing from the 400 block of South 19th Street, officials said.

He’s 4 feet, 3 inches tall. Carroll weighs 5 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Carroll was last seen wearing a white tank top, black basketball shorts and white and navy-blue Retro 9 Jordan sneakers.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Donnell Carroll to call the Department’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: http://www.newarkpd.org or through the Newark Police Division Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play.