5 injured when boat crashes into jetty on Long Island: police

SAYVILLE, L.I. — Five people were hospitalized Saturday after a boat they were on slammed into a jetty on Long Island, police said.

According to Suffolk County Police’s Marine Bureau, the 23-foot Center Console Sportsman boat hit the jetty around 8:30 p.m. in the Great South Bay, off Browns River Road in Sayville.

When responding officers arrived at the scene, they found all six passengers from the boat standing on the jetty, police said.

Five of the passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.