20-year-old man fatally struck after falling off motorcycle on FDR Drive: police

LOWER EAST SIDE — A man was hit by a car and killed early Sunday after falling off his motorcycle on the FDR Drive, according to police.

Authorities said the 20-year-old motorcyclist was driving “in a reckless manner” with a group of other motorcyclists northbound on the FDR, near Clinton Street in the Lower East Side, around 12:45 a.m. when he fell off his bike and onto the highway.

Upon falling off his motorcycle, the man was struck by a 2008 Infiniti car traveling in the same direction, police said.

Police responded to the scene and found the man unconscious with injuries to his head and body, authorities said.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police.

Officials said the driver of the Infiniti that struck the motorcyclist, 20-year-old Gamal Ibrahim of Manhattan, was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Ibrahim is facing charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.