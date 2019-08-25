17-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run on Long Island: police

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, L.I. — A teenage girl was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night on Long Island, according to police.

Authorities said 17-year-old Jenna Perez was attempting to cross the Nesconset Highway, just west of Terryville Road in Port Jefferson Station, around 9:30 p.m.

The teen was struck by a vehicle believed to be traveling westbound on the highway, that then fled the scene, police said.

Perez, of Selden, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office, officials said.

There is no description of the vehicle police are looking for at this time.

Police said detectives are still investigating and are asking anyone with information about the deadly crash to call the Major Case Unit at (631) 852-6555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.